Qinglong county in N China's Hebei develops thriving Chinese chestnut industry

China is the world's leading producer of Chinese chestnuts, cultivated in over 20 provinces across the country. In 2022, the country's production of Chinese chestnuts reached 2.34 million tonnes.

Chinese chestnuts grown in northern China are ideal for frying and making sugar-roasted chestnuts, while those grown in southern China are commonly used in soup and other dishes.

Qinglong Manchu Autonomous County in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, is situated at the eastern foothills of the Yanshan Mountains. It has a forest coverage rate exceeding 72 percent. The county's climate and soil conditions give locally produced Chinese chestnuts with large size, thin skin, full flesh, bright color and rich nutrition.

The county leads the nation in Chinese chestnut cultivation, with the planting area for the crop totaling over 1 million mu (about 666.67 square kilometers).

Chinese chestnuts have a unique chewy and creamy texture, perfect for roasting or making dishes like chestnut rice and porridge. When paired with new-style tea drinks, Chinese chestnuts' sweet aroma complements the tea's sweetness. They are also great in desserts or cooked with various ingredients like ribs, chicken, yam, and mushrooms, offering both fragrance and nutrition.

Today, Chinese chestnuts are the flagship industry in Qinglong Manchu Autonomous County. Over 100,000 households in the county are engaged in Chinese chestnut planting. The county produces 80,000 tonnes of Chinese chestnuts annually, with a total value of 1.3 billion yuan (approximately $179 million).

The Chinese chestnut industry has seen rapid growth in the county, with the formation of 13 Chinese chestnut deep processing companies. The industry is breaking free from seasonal constraints, offering over 100 products year-round, including fresh, peeled, and frozen chestnuts.

