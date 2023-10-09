In pics: promotional event for Chinese chestnuts of Qinglong county in N China's Hebei
(People's Daily Online) 16:23, October 09, 2023
|Photo shows a promotional event for Chinese chestnuts and other featured agricultural products of Qinglong Manchu Autonomous County, north China's Hebei Province, held in Beijing, Oct. 8, 2023. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Bo)
A promotional event for Chinese chestnuts and other featured agricultural products of Qinglong Manchu Autonomous County, north China's Hebei Province, was held in Beijing on Oct. 8.
The event aimed to strengthen the brand image of the county's Chinese chestnut industry and increase the market share of Qinglong's Chinese chestnuts. The county boasts over 2,000 years of Chinese chestnut planting.
