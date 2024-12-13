Chinese embassy urges Costa Rica to treat all companies equally, including Huawei

Global Times) 08:42, December 13, 2024

China firmly opposes politicization and overstretched concept of national security in dealing with 5G issues and calls for fair, just, and equal treatment of all enterprises, said a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Costa Rica on Thursday, commenting on Costa Rica's recent allegations about Huawei.

The remarks were seen on the website of the Chinese Embassy in Costa Rica, in response to a question about Costa Rican government's criminal charges filed against Huawei's local business on Wednesday.

China was deeply shocked by the statement regarding "Costa Rica is communicating with its allied government in a third country," a spokesperson for the embassy said, noting that 5G is crucial for economic and social development, and all countries should make independent decisions based on the future and the well-being of their people.

The Chinese government has consistently asked Chinese enterprises running overseas to comply with local regulations, while supporting them in protecting their legitimate rights, the spokesperson said.

The embassy emphasized that Costa Rica is a sovereign state, and its recent allegation about Chinese companies will harm Costa Rica's image, and raise concerns about its ability to treat all enterprises equally.

