Global Chinese economic, technology summit held in Cambodia to boost cooperation

November 27, 2024

PHNOM PENH, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Global Chinese Economic and Technology (GCET) Summit 2024 was convened in Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia, on Tuesday, aiming at promoting cooperation between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as well as the world.

In his keynote address at the summit, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said China's high-quality development, driven by artificial intelligence, digital economy, humanoid robots, new materials, and other innovation industries, will benefit the whole region.

"When China, as the main driver of global growth, is focusing on high-quality development, I believe that the whole region stands to gain from such policy orientation," he told the summit with about 300 participants.

Michael Yeoh, president of the KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific, said the summit aimed to promote better understanding between nations, particularly in the Global South, and increase cooperation to build a shared future based on mutual trust, respect and benefits.

"We believe the GCET summit can be a bridge between the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the Global South with an increasingly multi-polar world going forward," he said.

"China is a global leader in digital and green technologies and can assist ASEAN and the Global South with digital transformation and green transition," he said.

The full-day summit saw experts sharing views on the role of overseas Chinese entrepreneurs and investors in driving foreign direct investment, and the contributions of China's Belt and Road Initiative and the RCEP to regional and global socio-economic development.

They also discussed digital technology, artificial intelligence, and green growth, which are key driving forces for the new economy.

Since its foundation in 2009, the GCET summit has been held in many countries such as China, Malaysia, Australia and Britain.

