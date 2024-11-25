China's Jiangmen Underground Neutrino Observatory under construction

This photo taken on Nov. 23, 2024 shows the acrylic sphere of the central detector of the Jiangmen Underground Neutrino Observatory (JUNO) being cleaned in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province.

The main part of the central detector has been constructed recently.

As one of the world's most powerful experiments to uncover neutrino mystery, JUNO is expected to operate for at least 30 years. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Staff members work at the construction site of the Jiangmen Underground Neutrino Observatory (JUNO) in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 22, 2024.

The main part of the central detector has been constructed recently.

As one of the world's most powerful experiments to uncover neutrino mystery, JUNO is expected to operate for at least 30 years. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Staff members work at the construction site of the Jiangmen Underground Neutrino Observatory (JUNO) in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 22, 2024.

The main part of the central detector has been constructed recently.

As one of the world's most powerful experiments to uncover neutrino mystery, JUNO is expected to operate for at least 30 years. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Staff members work at the construction site of the Jiangmen Underground Neutrino Observatory (JUNO) in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 22, 2024.

The main part of the central detector has been constructed recently.

As one of the world's most powerful experiments to uncover neutrino mystery, JUNO is expected to operate for at least 30 years. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

This photo shows the central detector of the Jiangmen Underground Neutrino Observatory (JUNO) under construction in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 22, 2024.

The main part of the central detector has been constructed recently.

As one of the world's most powerful experiments to uncover neutrino mystery, JUNO is expected to operate for at least 30 years. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A staff member works at the construction site of the Jiangmen Underground Neutrino Observatory (JUNO) in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 22, 2024.

The main part of the central detector has been constructed recently.

As one of the world's most powerful experiments to uncover neutrino mystery, JUNO is expected to operate for at least 30 years. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

This photo taken on Nov. 22, 2024 shows the acrylic sphere of the central detector of the Jiangmen Underground Neutrino Observatory (JUNO) in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province.

The main part of the central detector has been constructed recently.

As one of the world's most powerful experiments to uncover neutrino mystery, JUNO is expected to operate for at least 30 years. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Researchers Ma Xiaoyan (R) and Zhao Jie check the acrylic sphere of the central detector of the Jiangmen Underground Neutrino Observatory (JUNO) in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 23, 2024.

The main part of the central detector has been constructed recently.

As one of the world's most powerful experiments to uncover neutrino mystery, JUNO is expected to operate for at least 30 years. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Staff members pose for a group photo at the construction site of the Jiangmen Underground Neutrino Observatory (JUNO) in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 23, 2024.

The main part of the central detector has been constructed recently.

As one of the world's most powerful experiments to uncover neutrino mystery, JUNO is expected to operate for at least 30 years. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Staff members rest at the construction site of the Jiangmen Underground Neutrino Observatory (JUNO) in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 23, 2024.

The main part of the central detector has been constructed recently.

As one of the world's most powerful experiments to uncover neutrino mystery, JUNO is expected to operate for at least 30 years. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Staff members check the installation of the central detector of the Jiangmen Underground Neutrino Observatory (JUNO) in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 22, 2024.

The main part of the central detector has been constructed recently.

As one of the world's most powerful experiments to uncover neutrino mystery, JUNO is expected to operate for at least 30 years. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

This photo taken on Nov. 22, 2024 shows the acrylic sphere of the central detector of the Jiangmen Underground Neutrino Observatory (JUNO) in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province.

The main part of the central detector has been constructed recently.

As one of the world's most powerful experiments to uncover neutrino mystery, JUNO is expected to operate for at least 30 years. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Researcher Zhao Jie (2nd L) and Italian expert Monica Sisti (1st R) discuss the cleaning of the acrylic sphere of the central detector of the Jiangmen Underground Neutrino Observatory (JUNO) in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 22, 2024.

The main part of the central detector has been constructed recently.

As one of the world's most powerful experiments to uncover neutrino mystery, JUNO is expected to operate for at least 30 years. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Staff members work at the construction site of the Jiangmen Underground Neutrino Observatory (JUNO) in Jiangmen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 23, 2024.

The main part of the central detector has been constructed recently.

As one of the world's most powerful experiments to uncover neutrino mystery, JUNO is expected to operate for at least 30 years. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

