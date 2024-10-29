British students enjoy a culinary journey in the Greater Bay Area

People's Daily Online) 09:56, October 29, 2024

Food, as a cultural symbol transcending borders, connects the world.

Two British students, Matt and Yara, from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) at the University of London, chose to major in Chinese out of a love for food, especially Chinese cuisine. They signed up to participate in the recording of the series "Touching the Greater Bay Area," traveling to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

They savored dim sum once enjoyed by the Queen, witnessed the preparation of dragon boat banquet dishes, and experienced the sizzling magic of a hot iron wok. Beyond satisfying their taste buds, they deeply appreciated the cultural charm of Chinese cuisine and the vibrant life of the Bay Area.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)