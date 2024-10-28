Aerial view of Xinjiang: Stunning poplar tree forests at the endpoint of the Tarim River

People's Daily Online) 15:38, October 28, 2024

On Oct. 24, a stunning view overlooking the poplar tree forests on both banks of the Tarim River's endpoint in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region was made even more spectacular by the coming of the "Frost's Descent" solar term. The 18th of 24 solar terms, “Frost's Descent" marks the end of autumn. It is the most beautiful time to view the poplar tree forests.

China has conducted ecological water diversion to the Tarim River's lower reaches more than 20 times since 2000. The ecological water nourishes the poplar trees along the banks, preventing the convergence of the Taklimakan and Kumtag Deserts and revitalizing nearly 500,000 mu (33,350 hectares) of national public welfare poplar forests.

Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.

