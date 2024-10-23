Sanya set to welcome China's National Traditional Games of Ethnic Minorities

Xinhua) 21:34, October 23, 2024

ganizer is focusing on hosting the Games with a philosophy of simplicity, safety, excellence, sustainability, technology, and cultural depth.

"All the venues are repurposed from existing facilities, and most materials used are recyclable," said Zhang. "The torch will be ignited by deep-sea combustible ice, symbolizing the intersection of technology and environmental awareness."

Between the opening ceremony on November 22 and the closing ceremony on November 30, a special Ethnic Unity Gala will be held. This longstanding tradition of the Games will feature athletes from all 56 ethnic groups in a grand showcase of their cultures and traditions.

"In this most beautiful season, the great Chinese family will unite here, showing the strength of ethnic harmony and friendship. That will be the defining highlight of this year's games," Zhang said.

