Apple to increase its investment in China, Tim Cook says

14:55, October 23, 2024 By Cheng Yu ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple Inc, said the company will continue to increase investment in China and contribute to the industrial and supply chains, as he met with China's top industry regulator on Wednesday.

In a meeting with the Minister of Industry and Information Technology Jin Zhuanglong on Wednesday, Cook said that Apple is willing to actively seize the opportunities of China's opening-up to the outside world.

Cook said that Apple will continue to increase investment in China and contribute to the high-quality development of the industrial and supply chains.

Jin said that in recent years, China has expanded its opening-up of the telecommunications sector in an orderly manner, creating new opportunities for companies from all over the world to invest and operate in China.

He expected that Apple would continue to explore the Chinese market, increase investment in innovation, grow together with Chinese companies, and share the dividends of high-quality development.

China will continue to expand high-level opening-up to the outside world, vigorously promote digital industrialization and industrial digitization, and provide more opportunities and a better environment for investors from all over the world, Jin added.

The two sides also discussed issues including network data security management and cloud services, said the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Cook also met with Yang Jie, chairman of China Mobile, and discussed such topics as digital content and 5G product cooperation.

China Mobile said that both parties have achieved good results in digital content cooperation in the early stage and look forward to strengthening cooperation in product and content innovation in the future.

More efforts will be made to continue to deepen cooperation in 5G applications such as 5G messaging, 5G new calls, and XR immersive content for mutual benefit and win-win results, it said.

