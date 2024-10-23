Home>>
China launches pilot program to expand opening-up in value-added telecom services
(Xinhua) 14:37, October 23, 2024
BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Wednesday launched a pilot program to expand opening-up in value-added telecom services in four designated areas in Beijing, Shanghai, Hainan and Shenzhen.
