Demonstrations break out worldwide as Gaza conflict marks one year
A protester holds a poster during a demonstration in support of Gaza in front of the United Nations (UN) office in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Oct. 7, 2024. People participated in demonstrations in many places around the world, voicing their support for Palestine and Lebanon, as the latest round of Gaza conflict marked one year. (Photo by Gayan Sameera/Xinhua)
People gather in a rally to support Palestinians and Lebanese in downtown Rabat, Morocco, on Oct. 6, 2024. People participated in demonstrations in many places around the world, voicing their support for Palestine and Lebanon, as the latest round of Gaza conflict marked one year. (Xinhua/Huo Jing)
Protesters participate in a demonstration in support of Palestine and Lebanon in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 6, 2024. People participated in demonstrations in many places around the world, voicing their support for Palestine and Lebanon, as the latest round of Gaza conflict marked one year. (Xinhua/Liang Youchang)
