China upholds fairness and justice to promote Gaza ceasefire -- Chinese FM

September 25, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- China upholds fairness and justice to promote a ceasefire in Gaza, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday when meeting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

China supports regional countries like Iran and Saudi Arabia in continuing to improve their relations and resolving regional security issues through unity and cooperation, taking control of the Middle East's fate into their own hands, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Noting that both China and Iran are ancient civilizations that have made significant contributions to human progress, Wang said that China is ready to enhance practical cooperation with Iran in various fields to support each country's development.

Under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China is ready to develop the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Iran, Wang said.

Regardless of changes in the international or regional situation, China will always be a trustworthy partner for Iran, continuing to support Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national dignity, while opposing external interference in Iran's internal affairs as well as sanctions, Wang said.

Pezeshkian said that Iran is firmly committed to the one-China policy and developing friendly relations with China, adding that Iran is willing to actively participate in the Belt and Road Initiative.

In this rapidly changing world, as some countries pursue unilateralism and hegemonic practices, Iran and China should strengthen cooperation, join hands to face challenges, and jointly uphold multilateralism and international fairness and justice, he said.

