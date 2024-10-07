Frontier Airlines plane catches fire while making emergency landing at Las Vegas airport

Xinhua) 14:08, October 07, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Sunday that it's launching an investigation into an emergency landing after a Frontier Airlines jet caught on fire at a Las Vegas airport on Saturday.

A video posted on social media X showed flames and smoke sparking from the passenger aircraft's lower part while it made a fiery landing at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The incident occurred around 4:20 p.m. local time (2320 GMT) on Saturday, said the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration in a statement.

Fire and Rescue extinguished a fire in one of the Airbus 321 engines, and passengers were deplaned by the stairs, it added.

As Flight 1326 from San Diego to Las Vegas was landing at the airport, the pilots detected smoke and declared an emergency, said Frontier Airlines, a major American low-cost airline.

"The aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew were evacuated via airstairs," said the company in a statement, adding no injuries were reported, and passengers were bussed to the terminal.

