13th Night at Institute of Aviation held in Warsaw, Poland

Visitors observe a medical helicopter at the 13th Night at the Institute of Aviation in Warsaw, Poland on Oct. 4, 2024. This annual event, hosted by the Warsaw Institute of Aviation, is one of the largest educational night activities in the country, aimed at promoting knowledge and careers in aviation and engineering. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

A boy looks at a flight simulator on a monitor at the 13th Night at the Institute of Aviation in Warsaw, Poland on Oct. 4, 2024. This annual event, hosted by the Warsaw Institute of Aviation, is one of the largest educational night activities in the country, aimed at promoting knowledge and careers in aviation and engineering. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

A teen plays a fighter aircraft simulator at the 13th Night at the Institute of Aviation in Warsaw, Poland on Oct. 4, 2024. This annual event, hosted by the Warsaw Institute of Aviation, is one of the largest educational night activities in the country, aimed at promoting knowledge and careers in aviation and engineering. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

People visit the 13th Night at the Institute of Aviation in Warsaw, Poland on Oct. 4, 2024. This annual event, hosted by the Warsaw Institute of Aviation, is one of the largest educational night activities in the country, aimed at promoting knowledge and careers in aviation and engineering. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

A young woman experiences an aerotrim, or spinning chair, at the 13th Night at the Institute of Aviation in Warsaw, Poland on Oct. 4, 2024. This annual event, hosted by the Warsaw Institute of Aviation, is one of the largest educational night activities in the country, aimed at promoting knowledge and careers in aviation and engineering. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

