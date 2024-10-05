China promotes fair, efficient resolution of international commercial disputes

Xinhua) 09:43, October 05, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 4 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to build and refine its mechanism for resolving international commercial disputes, ensuring equal protection of the legitimate rights and interests of parties from all countries, and promoting the fair and efficient resolution of such disputes.

Since 2013, Chinese courts have concluded nearly 500,000 first-instance foreign-related and Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan-related commercial cases, which have involved parties from over 100 countries and regions, said the Supreme People's Court (SPC).

In 2018, the SPC established international commercial courts and the International Commercial Expert Committee to form a diversified dispute resolution mechanism for international commercial disputes.

The SPC said that Chinese courts are willing to work with judicial organs from other countries, and jointly develop rules for resolving disputes in fields such as international trade, investment, shipping, energy, and infrastructure under the principle of equal protection.

