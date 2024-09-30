Cutting-edge technologies, products of NEV showcased in Hainan
This photo taken on Sept. 28, 2024 shows an exhibition featuring cutting-edge technologies and products of new energy vehicle (NEV) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. More than 30 NEV firms showcased their new energy vehicles, batteries and intelligent-connected technology at the exhibition. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
This photo taken on Sept. 28, 2024 shows a Global Intelligent Electric Architecture (GEA) at the booth of Geely during an exhibition featuring cutting-edge technologies and products of new energy vehicle (NEV) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 28, 2024. More than 30 NEV firms showcased their new energy vehicles, batteries and intelligent-connected technology at the exhibition. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
This photo taken on Sept. 28, 2024 shows a MIGHTY Fuel Cell vehicle at the booth of Hyundai during an exhibition featuring cutting-edge technologies and products of new energy vehicle (NEV) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. More than 30 NEV firms showcased their new energy vehicles, batteries and intelligent-connected technology at the exhibition. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
This photo taken on Sept. 28, 2024 shows a chassis with AI technology at the booth of Geely during an exhibition featuring cutting-edge technologies and products of new energy vehicle (NEV) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 28, 2024. More than 30 NEV firms showcased their new energy vehicles, batteries and intelligent-connected technology at the exhibition. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
This photo taken on Sept. 28, 2024 shows a hydrogen fuel cell system at the booth of Hyundai during an exhibition featuring cutting-edge technologies and products of new energy vehicle (NEV) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. More than 30 NEV firms showcased their new energy vehicles, batteries and intelligent-connected technology at the exhibition. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
This photo taken on Sept. 28, 2024 shows Shendun short-blade battery at the booth of Geely during an exhibition featuring cutting-edge technologies and products of new energy vehicle (NEV) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. More than 30 NEV firms showcased their new energy vehicles, batteries and intelligent-connected technology at the exhibition. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's NEV output, sales register stellar growth in first 8 months
- China's new energy passenger car sales surge in August
- New energy vehicles from S China's Guangxi gain firmer foothold overseas
- China's NEV industry speeds up for greener, smarter future
- NEV registrations hit record high, latest sign of robust growth despite foreign suppression
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.