Cutting-edge technologies, products of NEV showcased in Hainan

Xinhua) 08:24, September 30, 2024

This photo taken on Sept. 28, 2024 shows an exhibition featuring cutting-edge technologies and products of new energy vehicle (NEV) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. More than 30 NEV firms showcased their new energy vehicles, batteries and intelligent-connected technology at the exhibition.

This photo taken on Sept. 28, 2024 shows a Global Intelligent Electric Architecture (GEA) at the booth of Geely during an exhibition featuring cutting-edge technologies and products of new energy vehicle (NEV) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 28, 2024.

This photo taken on Sept. 28, 2024 shows a MIGHTY Fuel Cell vehicle at the booth of Hyundai during an exhibition featuring cutting-edge technologies and products of new energy vehicle (NEV) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province.

This photo taken on Sept. 28, 2024 shows a chassis with AI technology at the booth of Geely during an exhibition featuring cutting-edge technologies and products of new energy vehicle (NEV) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Sept. 28, 2024.

This photo taken on Sept. 28, 2024 shows a hydrogen fuel cell system at the booth of Hyundai during an exhibition featuring cutting-edge technologies and products of new energy vehicle (NEV) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province.

This photo taken on Sept. 28, 2024 shows Shendun short-blade battery at the booth of Geely during an exhibition featuring cutting-edge technologies and products of new energy vehicle (NEV) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province.

