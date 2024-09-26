China and Vietnam unite to protect rare gibbons

People's Daily Online) 16:39, September 26, 2024

A eastern black crested gibbon (Photo/www.gxnews.com.cn)

China and Vietnam's long-standing collaboration to protect the eastern black crested gibbon, one of the world's most critically endangered primates, continues to show positive outcomes.

Once thought extinct in the 1950s, this rare species was rediscovered along the China-Vietnam border at the turn of the 21st century. This surprising find spurred both nations into action, culminating in a 2011 memorandum of understanding to collaborate on protecting these critically endangered primates.

The partnership has yielded impressive results. According to CCTV, in the Chinese reserve, the population of eastern black crested gibbons has now grown to 39 individuals, marking a significant milestone in the species' recovery. This cross-border cooperation between China and Vietnam serves as a model for international biodiversity conservation efforts.

