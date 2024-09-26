Chang'e-6 lunar samples to be displayed at 15th Airshow China

Xinhua) 08:28, September 26, 2024

Scientific researchers prepare to weigh the moon samples retrieved by the Chang'e-5 probe in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Lunar samples collected by China's Chang'e-6 mission from the far side of the moon will be on display at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense announced Wednesday.

The Chang'e-6 return capsule will also be showcased, allowing the public to witness the advancements of China's space industry, said Li Yang, an official with the agency.

The airshow is scheduled for Nov. 12-17 in Zhuhai, a city in south China's Guangdong Province, and will feature various types of aircraft and carrier rockets.

According to Hao Changfeng, spokesperson for China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, the company will present nearly 200 high-tech products, including first-time exhibits such as the Chang'e-6 probe and the Long March-8A carrier rocket. "About 150 items will be debuting, with new exhibits making up 75 percent of the display," said Hao.

Wu Jiwei, spokesperson for the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, announced that the company will showcase more than 260 products, emphasizing advancements in new quality productive forces.

Since its inception in 1996, Airshow China has become an important window for showcasing advanced aviation and aerospace technologies and equipment from home and abroad. It has also become an international platform for promoting business cooperation in aviation and aerospace technologies and equipment.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)