11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum to see record number of participants: defense ministry

Xinhua) 09:54, August 30, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- The upcoming 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum is expected to see a record number of delegates, a Chinese defense spokesperson said Thursday.

Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said at a press conference that as of Wednesday, the official delegations from over 90 countries, regions and international organizations have confirmed their attendance at the forum.

Themed "Promoting Peace for a Shared Future," this year's forum, which will be held from Sept. 12 to 14, consists of four plenary sessions, eight special sessions, as well as other feature activities, said Wu, adding that preparations for the forum are almost complete.

Initiated in 2006, the Beijing Xiangshan Forum is a high-level security and defense forum in Asia-Pacific with significant international influence.

