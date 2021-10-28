Workshop of Beijing Xiangshan Forum concludes

Xinhua) 08:53, October 28, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Experts and scholars attending a workshop of the Beijing Xiangshan Forum agreed that the international community should pursue win-win cooperation and promote global security governance.

On the Beijing Xiangshan Forum Webinar 2021 that ended Tuesday, experts and scholars from nearly 20 countries and international organizations had online and offline discussions on multilateralism and the global system, the situation in Afghanistan, and international security cooperation in the context of COVID-19.

They also exchanged views on issues such as how to strengthen interactions between small- and medium-sized countries and big countries, and small- and medium-sized countries' effective participation in global and regional security governance; challenges facing the global strategic stability; and how to improve global governance mechanism and rules in the face of global security challenges such as infectious diseases and climate change.

Initiated in 2006, the Beijing Xiangshan Forum is a high-level security-and-defense platform for international exchanges with a global influence.

