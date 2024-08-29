China strives to improve industrial, supply chains of clean energy: white paper

Xinhua) 13:08, August 29, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- China will work with the rest of the world to improve the industrial and supply chains of clean energy and contribute to global sustainable energy development, said a white paper issued on Thursday by China's State Council Information Office.

Noting that the international situation has become increasingly complex, with various forms of green barriers on the rise, the white paper titled "China's Energy Transition" highlighted the challenge to keep global energy industrial and supply chains stable and maintain energy security in an open environment.

In response to these challenges, China is committed to improving bilateral and multilateral cooperation mechanisms in the energy sector, strengthening the exchange of policy ideas and best practices in energy transition, and advancing cooperation and capacity building on green and low-carbon technologies, it said.

China opposes overstretching the concept of national security and imposing baseless restrictions on normal international development cooperation, and all forms of unilateralism and protectionism, said the white paper. China rejects all forms of decoupling, any severing of industrial and supply chains, and the "small yard and high fence" approach, it added.

The country is ready to work with other countries to implement the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, aiming to help less developed countries in strengthening their energy supply capacities while supporting their efforts to promote clean and renewable energy, the white paper said.

It urged developed countries to provide funding, technology, and capacity-building support for renewable energy deployment in developing countries, and help address the dual challenges of energy supply security and the green and low-carbon energy transition.

China will contribute to global efforts to uphold the principle of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, while working towards the targets outlined by the Paris Agreement, according to the white paper.

