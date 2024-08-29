China becomes world's largest investor in energy transition: white paper

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- China has become the world's largest investor in energy transition, contributing to global energy transition and a clean world, said a white paper issued Thursday.

The country's investment in energy transition reached 676 billion U.S. dollars in 2023, making it the world's largest investor in this field, according to the white paper titled "China's Energy Transition."

The country has doubled its efforts in technological innovation to upgrade new energy technology at a faster pace, contributing enormously to a sharp reduction in the costs of wind power and photovoltaic power worldwide, according to the white paper.

China has worked with more than 100 countries and regions on green energy projects, while its new energy industry has added to the global energy supply, eased global inflation pressures, and contributed to the global effort to combat climate change and transition to green development.

China's exports of wind power and photovoltaic products helped other countries reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 810 million tonnes in 2023, according to the white paper.

