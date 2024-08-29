China committed to advancing BRI cooperation in green energy: white paper

August 29, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- China has worked with Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries to deepen the energy transition, advance green cooperation, and achieve sustainable development, said a white paper issued on Thursday by China's State Council Information Office.

Under the BRI framework, China has devoted to open, green and clean cooperation that pursues high-standard, people-centered, and sustainable development, said the white paper titled "China's Energy Transition."

In 2021, China pledged to stop building new coal-fired power plants overseas, and focused on green and low-carbon energy projects in its energy cooperation with its partner countries, the white paper said.

The country has collaborated with over 100 countries and regions on green energy projects and launched a number of key projects and some "small yet smart" projects that effectively address the accessibility and affordability of power supply in those areas, and provided them with clean, safe and reliable energy supply solutions, it said.

The white paper cited Pakistan's Karot Hydropower Station as an example, which is a priority project for energy cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Built and operated by Chinese enterprises, the hydropower station boasts a total installed capacity of 720 MW and generates an annual average of 3,200 GWh of clean electricity, meeting the power demand of over 5 million people.

The country is also working on jointly building platforms for high-level energy cooperation, including the Belt and Road Energy Partnership, with its member countries reaching 33, according to the white paper.

Focusing on energy security, energy transition, energy access, and sustainable energy development, China has contributed its solutions to the reform of global energy governance, it added.

