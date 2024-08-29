China issues white paper on energy transition

Xinhua) 11:25, August 29, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office on Thursday released a white paper titled "China's Energy Transition" to document the country's successful actions and historic achievements in this field over the past decade.

Besides the preface and conclusion, the white paper consists of six parts: "China's Path of Energy Transition in the New Era," "Promoting Green Energy Consumption," "Moving Faster to Build a New Energy Supply System," "Developing New Quality Productive Forces in the Energy Sector," "Modernizing Energy Governance," and "Contributing to a Global Community of Shared Future."

Over the past decade, China has furthered reform of its energy production and consumption methods, upgraded its energy supply capacity under the guidance of its new energy security strategy, and achieved historic breakthroughs in green and low-carbon energy development, according to the white paper.

The country's energy intensity has decreased steadily over the past decade, leading to energy savings equivalent to about 1.4 billion tonnes of standard coal and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 3 billion tonnes, said the white paper, adding that China has become the world's largest investor in energy transition.

"Based on high-quality development, China's energy transition aims to build a clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient energy system. This initiative will provide a strong guarantee for the country's economic and social development and meet the people's growing desire for a better life," said the white paper.

China's green energy development has become an engine for global energy transition. Since 2013, China has been responsible for over 40 percent of the annual additions to global renewable energy capacity. In 2023, the newly installed capacity in China accounted for more than half of the world's total, according to the white paper.

As a strong advocate of global energy transition, China will work with other members of the international community to plan energy cooperation together, address global climate change, promote harmony between humanity and nature, and create a clean and beautiful world for all, the white paper said.

