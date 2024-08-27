China hosts forum on media's role in urban development under Belt and Road Initiative

The Belt and Road Forum for Urban Media Cooperation of the fourth Park City Forum was held in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Aug. 26, 2024.

During the forum, guests explored how to facilitate the high-quality development of "park cities" through media cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Chengdu ranks 24th on the Global Innovation Index and is at the forefront of the BRI and the country's western and southern opening up, said Liao Dongyun, deputy secretary general of the Communist Party of China Chengdu municipal committee.

Industry insiders, professionals, and experts delivered keynote speeches on various topics during the event. These included Su Junbin, deputy dean of the School of Journalism and Communication at Xiamen University; Zhang Ronggang, a contract research fellow at the Asia Media Research Centre, Communication University of China; Alvaro Lago Sanchez, a People's Daily Online reporter; and Li Houqiang from the People's Government of Sichuan Province.

The topics covered included the endogenous power for Chengdu to rise as a "park city," how the media can help promote the development of "park cities," how to carry out international communication among Gen Zers, and how to overcome communication bottlenecks.

During the dialogue session of the event, guests engaged in in-depth discussions on the topic "Innovative practices in Park City Devlopment and Media Communication." Participants included Chen Xinnian, a researcher from the National Development and Reform Commission; Tao Yitao, professor and director of the China Center for Special Economic Zone Research (CCSEZR) at Shenzhen University; and Mao Yanwu, deputy director of the Urban Governance Research Center of Zhejiang.

A promotional video of Chengdu, jointly produced by People's Daily Online and the Sichuan International Communication Center (SICC), debuted during the event. The video will be available on 15 foreign language versions of People's Daily Online, People's Daily's international social media platforms, and foreign media outlets from countries participating in the BRI.

