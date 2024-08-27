Tshwane officials laud Chinese investment as auto parts plant opens

The Tshwane City Government in South Africa has expressed gratitude to Chinese enterprises for their significant contributions to the local economy.

At a recent ceremony, city officials praised Chinese businesses for investing in the region, creating jobs and promoting economic development.

Chinese enterprises have invested in various sectors, including manufacturing, construction and trade, introducing new technologies and management practices.

These investments have created employment opportunities for locals and introduced new technologies and management practices, enhancing the city's competitiveness.

Yanfeng Plastic Omnium, a joint venture between Yanfeng Automotive Trim Systems Co., Ltd. and OPmobility of France, is China's leading supplier of exterior automotive parts.

With 33 domestic production sites, Yanfeng Plastic Omnium is expanding internationally, with its first overseas facility in South Africa.

This 50,000-square-meter plant will manufacture and assemble components, including bumpers, thresholds and spoilers, for the BMW X3 model in South Africa.

This expansion marks a pivotal moment in the company's global growth strategy.

During the opening ceremony, Zhang Xin, general manager of Yanfeng Plastic Omnium South Africa, discussed the plant's progress since July 2022.

He acknowledged the efforts of domestic and local teams and emphasized cultural integration and social responsibility.

Guests and representatives congratulated Yanfeng Plastic Omnium and expressed interest in future collaborations.

Ni Jianhua, general manager of Yanfeng Plastic Omnium, outlined the company's commitment to sustainable development, green energy and digital transformation in South Africa.

He pledged to support growth in the local automotive industry and create a positive work environment.

Hannes Coetzee, a member of the Tshwane Mayor's Council, hailed the 1-billion-rand ($56 million) investment and creation of 325 jobs at Yanfeng Plastic Omnium's South African plant as a landmark achievement for the local automotive industry.

As Tshwane's head of economic development and spatial planning, Coetzee expressed enthusiasm for the project, citing it as a testament to the city's appeal as a global investment hub.

The city government is committed to streamlining the development process, making it easier for businesses to operate and thrive.

With the automotive industry playing a vital role in Tshwane's economy and job market, the city's coalition government aims to attract more investments through successful cases like Yanfeng Plastic Omnium, fostering a thriving business environment and driving growth.

As the countdown ended, 10 distinguished guests illuminated a symbolic lamp post, marking the official opening of the South African factory.

Colorful streamers filled the stage, celebrating the successful launch of Yanfeng Plastic Omnium (South Africa) Automotive Exterior Systems Co., Ltd.

This event represents a significant milestone in the expansion of China's premium manufacturing capabilities in South Africa, potentially injecting new momentum into the local automotive industry and paving the way for future growth and development.

