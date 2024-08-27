Home>>
Chinese SOEs see uptick in Jan-July revenues
(Xinhua) 11:13, August 27, 2024
BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's state-owned enterprises (SOEs) saw a 1.6-percent increase in revenues from January to July, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.
Their revenues totaled around 47.29 trillion yuan (about 6.64 trillion U.S. dollars) during the period.
