China's democracy suits national conditions, yields remarkable results: IPU president

Tulia Ackson, president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and speaker of Tanzania's National Assembly, praised China's National People's Congress (NPC) for its contributions to the IPU and its practice of whole-process people's democracy.

Tulia Ackson, president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and speaker of the National Assembly of Tanzania, is interviewed in Beijing, China, Aug. 21, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Zhong Wenxing)

In a recent Beijing interview, Ackson congratulated the NPC on 40 years of IPU membership. She highlighted the NPC's role in the IPU Executive Committee, its support for the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament and its seminars on the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.

Ackson commended China's approach to international affairs, citing its commitment to common development, equality and mutual respect. She also acknowledged China's efforts to promote South-South cooperation.

Tulia Ackson (center), president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and speaker of the National Assembly of Tanzania, visits the Taiyuan Public Service Center in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 25, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Zhong Wenxing)

"China has its own form of people-centered democracy that suits its national conditions and has achieved remarkable results," Ackson said. She emphasized respecting diverse democratic models, adding, "As long as it can bring happiness to the people, it is a good model worth learning from."

Ackson noted the NPC's public consultation efforts throughout the legislative process. "I have learned that the NPC has established effective channels for public suggestions, from grassroots to central levels. This approach makes everyone be represented and heard," she said.

Ackson commended the NPC's commitment to diversity, noting its efforts to represent ethnic groups and women. She cited China's achievements in cultural preservation and economic development as examples for developing nations.

She expressed the IPU's willingness to strengthen cooperation with the NPC to promote global sustainable development.

Tulia Ackson, president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and speaker of the National Assembly of Tanzania, along with parliamentary leaders and representatives from 32 developing countries, visits the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, Aug. 19, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Zhong Wenxing)

The IPU, founded in 1889 and headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, is one of the oldest and most influential international parliamentary organizations. The NPC joined in 1984, marking 40 years of membership this year.

