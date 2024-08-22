World Robot Conference 2024 opens in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:21, August 22, 2024

This photo shows an exterior view of the venue for the World Robot Conference 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2024. The World Robot Conference 2024 opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A humanoid robot is pictured during the World Robot Conference 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2024. The World Robot Conference 2024 opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A humanoid robot is pictured during the World Robot Conference 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2024. The World Robot Conference 2024 opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

Visitors watch as a robot makes Jian Bing, or the Chinese crepe, during the World Robot Conference 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2024. The World Robot Conference 2024 opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A robot is pictured at the booth of Tesla during the World Robot Conference 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2024. The World Robot Conference 2024 opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Humanoid robots are pictured during the World Robot Conference 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2024. The World Robot Conference 2024 opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Visitors watch as a robot plays ping-pong during the World Robot Conference 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2024. The World Robot Conference 2024 opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Visitors watch as a robot writes Chinese calligraphy during the World Robot Conference 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2024. The World Robot Conference 2024 opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Visitors watch as a robot writes Chinese calligraphy during the World Robot Conference 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2024. The World Robot Conference 2024 opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Robots greet each other during the World Robot Conference 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2024. The World Robot Conference 2024 opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A biped robot demonstrates climbing skills during the World Robot Conference 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2024. The World Robot Conference 2024 opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A humanoid robot demonstrates cooking skills during the World Robot Conference 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2024. The World Robot Conference 2024 opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A robot plays ping-pong during the World Robot Conference 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2024. The World Robot Conference 2024 opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

People visit the World Robot Conference 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2024. The World Robot Conference 2024 opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

This photo shows an exterior view of the World Robot Conference 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2024. The World Robot Conference 2024 opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A humanoid robot is pictured during the World Robot Conference 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2024. The World Robot Conference 2024 opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A robot makes Jian Bing, or the Chinese crepe, during the World Robot Conference 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2024. The World Robot Conference 2024 opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A humanoid robot is pictured during the World Robot Conference 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2024. The World Robot Conference 2024 opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Humanoid robots of the "Q Family" are pictured during the World Robot Conference 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2024. The World Robot Conference 2024 opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A visitor plays Go game, known as Weiqi in Chinese, with a robot during the World Robot Conference 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2024. The World Robot Conference 2024 opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Visitors examine an educational robot during the World Robot Conference 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2024. The World Robot Conference 2024 opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

People visit the World Robot Conference 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2024. The World Robot Conference 2024 opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

An intelligent electroencephalogram (EEG) device is pictured during the World Robot Conference 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2024. The World Robot Conference 2024 opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

People visit the World Robot Conference 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2024. The World Robot Conference 2024 opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

People visit the World Robot Conference 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2024. The World Robot Conference 2024 opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Intelligent robotic hands are pictured during the World Robot Conference 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2024. The World Robot Conference 2024 opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

People visit the World Robot Conference 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2024. The World Robot Conference 2024 opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A humanoid robot is pictured during the World Robot Conference 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2024. The World Robot Conference 2024 opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Humanoid robots are pictured during the World Robot Conference 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2024. The World Robot Conference 2024 opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Intelligent robotic hands are pictured during the World Robot Conference 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2024. The World Robot Conference 2024 opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A visitor interacts with a medical robot during the World Robot Conference 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2024. The World Robot Conference 2024 opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Humanoid robots are pictured during the World Robot Conference 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2024. The World Robot Conference 2024 opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

People visit the World Robot Conference 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2024. The World Robot Conference 2024 opened here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

