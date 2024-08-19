Home>>
Leisure time for an Olympic champion
(People's Daily App) 10:17, August 19, 2024
Li Wenwen, the Chinese sportswoman who won the gold medal in +81 kg weightlifting at the Paris Olympics, dances in front of the camera in a traditional Chinese dress with her trademark smile. The Paris Olympics have already come to an end, but the colorful lives of the athletes continue.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Olympic women's volleyball MVP Zhu Ting's long road home
- First black female Olympic champion dies at 90
- Olympic champion Zhang Jike to fight against European stars
- Olympic champs compete for top sports awards
- Olympic champion's bikes stolen
- Pure gold prizes fake: Olympic champion
- Olympic champion Bjoergen hails best show of season
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.