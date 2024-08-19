Leisure time for an Olympic champion

(People's Daily App) 10:17, August 19, 2024

Li Wenwen, the Chinese sportswoman who won the gold medal in +81 kg weightlifting at the Paris Olympics, dances in front of the camera in a traditional Chinese dress with her trademark smile. The Paris Olympics have already come to an end, but the colorful lives of the athletes continue.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)