Beijing holds Zhejiang, Tianjin edges Wuhan in Chinese Super League

Xinhua) 10:04, August 17, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- Beijing Guoan and Zhejiang FC played out a 0-0 draw, while Tianjin Jinmen Tiger defeated Wuhan Three Towns 1-0 thanks to a last-gasp penalty in the Chinese Super League (CSL) on Friday.

Beijing got the upper hand in the first half, as Wang Ziming and Chi Zhongguo had clear scoring opportunities for the home team but failed to convert them into goals.

The second half saw fierce competition with a more physical approach. Beijing's Zhang Yuning was sent off in the 88th minute for elbowing a Zhejiang player, and the game remained scoreless.

"Our team has made great progress both offensively and defensively. We played in an aggressive way and created chances in transition. There was disappointment for not seizing the win," said Beijing head coach Ricardo Soares afterwards.

Elsewhere, Andrea Compagno converted a penalty in injury time to claim Tianjin's victory over Wuhan.

In Friday's other games, Qingdao West Coast crushed Nantong Zhiyun 3-0, while Cangzhou Mighty Lions beat Henan FC 2-0.

