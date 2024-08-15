Home>>
China's service production index up 4.8 pct in July
(Xinhua) 11:24, August 15, 2024
BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's service production index went up 4.8 percent year on year in July, quickening by 0.1 percentage points from the previous month, official data showed Thursday.
