Hamas not to participate in Gaza ceasefire talks: official
GAZA, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- A Hamas official announced on Wednesday that the movement will not participate in the upcoming ceasefire negotiations in Qatar.
Suhail Hindi, a member of Hamas's Political Bureau, stated at a press conference that the group "will not participate in the upcoming negotiations scheduled to resume on Thursday in the Qatari capital."
Hindi clarified that Hamas had sought a clear commitment from Israel to adhere to the agreement made on July 2, which was based on a proposal from U.S. President Joe Biden. He added that Hamas is prepared to engage in the implementation mechanisms of the agreement should the commitment be made.
The announcement by Hamas came shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved sending a negotiating delegation to Qatar to discuss a ceasefire in Gaza, with full authority granted.
The meeting in Qatar is scheduled following an invitation from Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S. to resume talks on Aug. 14 or 15 in Cairo or Doha. The discussions aim to resolve outstanding issues and address the humanitarian situation in Gaza, according to an Egyptian statement.
Previously, Hamas had requested that Egyptian, Qatari, and American mediators present a plan for implementing Biden's ceasefire proposal for Gaza.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese envoy urges U.S. to push Israel to stop military operations in Gaza
- 84 pct of Gaza Strip under Israeli evacuation orders: UN relief agency
- China expresses grave concern over heavy civilian casualties caused by Israeli military operations in Gaza: spokesperson
- UN chief condemns continued loss of life following deadly Israeli strike on Gaza school
- At least 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack in Gaza City
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.