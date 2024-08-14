We Are China

Short-finned pilot whales spotted in South China Sea

Xinhua) 15:47, August 14, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on June 30, 2024 shows short-finned pilot whales swimming in the South China Sea.

A group of short-finned pilot whales have recently been spotted in the South China Sea. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 30, 2024 shows short-finned pilot whales swimming in the South China Sea.

A group of short-finned pilot whales have recently been spotted in the South China Sea. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 30, 2024 shows short-finned pilot whales swimming in the South China Sea.

A group of short-finned pilot whales have recently been spotted in the South China Sea. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 30, 2024 shows short-finned pilot whales swimming in the South China Sea.

A group of short-finned pilot whales have recently been spotted in the South China Sea. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 30, 2024 shows a short-finned pilot whale swimming in the South China Sea.

A group of short-finned pilot whales have recently been spotted in the South China Sea. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 30, 2024 shows short-finned pilot whales swimming in the South China Sea.

A group of short-finned pilot whales have recently been spotted in the South China Sea. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 30, 2024 shows short-finned pilot whales swimming in the South China Sea.

A group of short-finned pilot whales have recently been spotted in the South China Sea. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)