Short-finned pilot whales spotted in South China Sea
An aerial drone photo taken on June 30, 2024 shows short-finned pilot whales swimming in the South China Sea.
A group of short-finned pilot whales have recently been spotted in the South China Sea. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)
Photos
