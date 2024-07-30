China Opportunities | China crucial to rebounding global economy: M Moser founder

(People's Daily App) July 30, 2024

M Moser Associates, a global architecture and interior design firm that creates and delivers workplace environments in 30 locations across four continents, has observed significant changes in China's business environment since establishing its first office in Hong Kong in 1981. The company's clients are primarily foreign enterprises. Founder and chairwoman Moira Moser shared her insights on China's investment opportunities, the perspective of multinational companies on the Chinese market, and her company's commitment to continuous growth and expansion in China. She believes that global companies recognize China's increasingly innovative talent pool and its transformation into a knowledge economy, which is significant not just for China but for the world. Moser stated her optimism about China's economic outlook and her company's continued growth in the Chinese market. "If China doesn't grow, the world won't grow. I see the world rebounding, and I see that China is a significant player in that," she noted.

