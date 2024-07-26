Cutting-edge technologies showcased in 8th China-South Asia Expo
A child tries a flight trainer during the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
KUNMING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- The 8th China-South Asia Expo opened here on Tuesday, attracting over 2,000 exhibitors.
Visitors learned about and experienced exhibits featuring cutting-edge technologies in the fields of digital economy, artificial intelligence, green energy, low-altitude economy and others.
People visit the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)
A child looks at a sand table of a green energy factory during the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)
A child plays chess with a robot during the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Visitors learn about a passenger-carrying autonomous aerial vehicle during the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
Visitors interact with a robot dog during the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)
A visitor takes photos of a robot dog during the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
Children watch an AI-powered robot making a sketch portrait during the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
A visitor tries a new energy vehicle during the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
People view humanoid robots during the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)
People visit the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)
