Cutting-edge technologies showcased in 8th China-South Asia Expo

Xinhua) 08:31, July 26, 2024

A child tries a flight trainer during the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)

KUNMING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- The 8th China-South Asia Expo opened here on Tuesday, attracting over 2,000 exhibitors.

Visitors learned about and experienced exhibits featuring cutting-edge technologies in the fields of digital economy, artificial intelligence, green energy, low-altitude economy and others.

People visit the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

A child looks at a sand table of a green energy factory during the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

A child plays chess with a robot during the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Visitors learn about a passenger-carrying autonomous aerial vehicle during the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)

Visitors interact with a robot dog during the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

A visitor takes photos of a robot dog during the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Children watch an AI-powered robot making a sketch portrait during the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)

A visitor tries a new energy vehicle during the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)

People view humanoid robots during the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Jingyi)

People visit the 8th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

