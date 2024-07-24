Xi Jinping's special representative Wang Huning to mourn passing of Nguyen Phu Trong in Vietnam

Xinhua) 11:23, July 24, 2024

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- As General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Xi Jinping's Special Representative, China's top political advisor Wang Huning will go to Vietnam to mourn the passing of Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, a spokesperson for the International Department of the CPC Central Committee announced on Wednesday.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, will lead a CPC delegation to participate in the mourning activities from July 25 to 26 in Hanoi, capital of Vietnam, said spokesperson Hu Zhaoming.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)