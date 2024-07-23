Chinese gaming giant NetDragon introduces AI boss to manage workforce

A woman tries facial motion capture technology, allowing a digital representation of the late Chinese architect Lin Huiyin to mirror her facial expressions in real time. (People's Daily Online/Ye Qingqing)

The future of work has arrived at a leading Chinese online game company, where employees now report to a virtual manager.

NetDragon Websoft Inc., headquartered in Fuzhou, the capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, has integrated artificial intelligence to manage its workforce, seamlessly integrating human and digital leadership.

The company's Changle district office resembles a sci-fi movie set, with carousels, giant building block walls, and futuristic sleeping pods. Despite these interesting facilities, few employees are physically present.

"Our company embraces a flexible work schedule," explained Liu Shishi, NetDragon's brand director.

A man uses a virtual reality device to simulate a high-altitude rescue experience. (People's Daily Online/Ye Qingqing)

Most employees work remotely using NetDragon's proprietary online collaboration tools, and a significant portion of the work is managed by digital employees, according to Liu.

Liu herself reports to Tang Yu, an AI-powered digital executive who serves as the company's rotating CEO.

"I report my daily work to her. She sends me reminders based on our workflow schedule, helps with tasks, and gives advice for improvement," Liu added.

In April this year, Tang received the honorary title of "China's Best Virtual Employee of 2024" at a forum on the development of China's virtual digital human industry.

NetDragon's team of AI-powered employees, led by Tang, processes over 300,000 approvals, sends nearly 500,000 task reminders and alerts, and offers more than 40,000 opportunities for knowledge and skills training to staff members each year, according to the company.

A motion capture system collects movements to create an AI-powered digital human. (People's Daily Online/Ye Qingqing)

Since its founding in 1999, NetDragon has diversified into industries such as education, intellectual property, and cultural tourism.

In the education sector, NetDragon has integrated AI, virtual reality, and augmented reality, among other technologies, into education products. Its products have been deployed in over 2 million classrooms, benefiting more than 150 million users across over 190 countries and regions.

