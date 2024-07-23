Harris consolidates support within Democratic Party after Biden's withdrawal from presidential race

16:41, July 23, 2024 By Xiong Maoling ( Xinhua

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said late Monday that she has secured enough support from Democratic delegates to become the party's nominee for the presidential election in November.

"Tonight, I am proud to have secured the broad support needed to become our party's nominee," she wrote in a statement sent by her campaign. "I look forward to formally accepting the nomination soon."

This came one day after incumbent President Joe Biden announced that he was dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, under mounting pressure from within the Democratic Party due to concerns about his fitness for office. Biden also offered his full support for nominating Harris as the Democratic presidential candidate.

Since then, Harris has gained the endorsements of numerous prominent Democrats to be the party's presidential nominee, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, one of Biden's staunchest allies.

"I endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States. My enthusiastic support for Kamala Harris for President is official, personal and political," Pelosi said in a statement posted on her account on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

"I have full confidence that she will lead us to victory in November," said Pelosi, urging the party to unify and charge forward to "resoundingly defeat" former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee.

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and his wife, former U.S. Senator and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, have also expressed their support for Harris as the party's nominee.

Speaking to campaign staff in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday, Harris said: "It is my intention to go out and earn this nomination and to win."

In statements released shortly after Biden's exit, Pelosi and other Democratic heavyweights such as former President Barack Obama, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries did not immediately endorse Harris, sparking speculation about whether they wanted to leave their options open.

While Pelosi voiced her clear support later, Schumer and Jeffries on Monday praised Harris as "off to a great start" in her bid to win the party's presidential nomination but did not officially endorse her.

"She is rapidly picking up support from grassroots delegates from one end of the country to the other. We look forward to meeting in person with Vice President Harris shortly as we collectively work to unify the Democratic Party and the country," Schumer and Jeffries said in a joint statement.

Although Harris is Biden's heir apparent, some Democratic leaders previously floated the idea of determining the party's nominee through an open process.

According to U.S. media analyses, potential candidates include Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who participated in the 2020 primaries.

Shapiro, Newsom and Buttigieg endorsed Harris on Sunday.

Whitmer has publicly stated she does not intend to run. Earlier on Monday, Whitmer endorsed Harris as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee, significantly bolstering Harris's campaign and eliminating the likelihood of a formidable challenge from a well-known swing state governor.

Also on Monday, Beshear and Pritzker each announced that they will not pursue the Democratic presidential nomination and are endorsing Harris, joining other potential White House contenders in choosing not to challenge Biden's selected successor.

Additionally, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat who changed his party registration to independent in May, was also considered a potential candidate. On Monday morning, Manchin announced that he would not run against Harris for the Democratic nomination but urged the Democratic Party to hold a "miniprimary" instead of immediately uniting behind Harris.

Harris' presidential campaign, which she took over Sunday after Biden dropped out of the race, announced Monday that it brought in 81 million dollars in the first 24 hours.

Democratic officials said Monday that delegates are anticipated to vote and confirm the party's nominee by Aug. 7. The Democratic National Convention, scheduled for Aug. 19-22 in Chicago, is intended to formally nominate the presidential candidate.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)