GM China joint venture posts strong NEV sales in H1

July 23, 2024

Robots install windshields for cars at an intelligent workshop of Chinese automobile manufacturer SAIC-GM-Wuling in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

NANNING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW), a joint venture between SAIC Motor, General Motors and Liuzhou Wuling Motors, reported strong new energy vehicle (NEV) sales in the first six months of 2024, selling 243,000 NEV units during the period.

Accounting for 37.6 percent of the joint venture's total auto sales from January to June, NEV sales surged by 35.5 percent compared with the same period from last year, according to the company.

The company also logged a strong performance in exports in the first six months this year, with its export sales rising 16 percent year on year to 107,126 units/sets.

Indonesia is the company's largest export market, with three electric vehicle models making up more than 60 percent of the country's NEV market.

SGMW is based in the city of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

