China's fiscal revenue down 2.8 pct in H1
(Xinhua) 17:01, July 22, 2024
BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- China's fiscal revenue fell 2.8 percent year on year to 11.59 trillion yuan (about 1.62 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first half of 2024 (H1), according to data released Monday by the Ministry of Finance.
The country's fiscal expenditure rose 2 percent during the period to 13.66 trillion yuan, the data showed.
