China Travel: How foreign tourists perceive China
(People's Daily Online) 08:53, July 22, 2024
Global tourists are flocking to China as the Chinese government continues to expand its visa-free policy and create increasingly favorable conditions for foreign travelers. Here in Beijing, we have interviewed travelers from different countries. Let’s see how their travels in China have been so far and how they perceive the country.
