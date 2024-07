Trump says bullet pierced upper part of his right ear at rally in Pennsylvania

Xinhua) 09:47, July 14, 2024

NEW YORK, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on social media that he was shot at a rally in Butler, U.S. state of Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

"I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear," he said on his social media platform Truth Social.

