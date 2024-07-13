Chinese vice premier meets UNAIDS official

Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Winnie Byanyima, under-secretary-general of the United Nations and executive director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), in Beijing, capital of China, July 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong on Friday met with Winnie Byanyima, under-secretary-general of the United Nations and executive director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), in Beijing.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that the Chinese government attaches great importance to people's health and HIV/AIDS prevention and control.

The overall HIV/AIDS epidemic situation in China is under control at a low prevalence level, but it still faces some challenges, Liu said. He added that China is willing to step up exchanges and cooperation with the UNAIDS to enhance the health and well-being of both the Chinese people and the global population.

Byanyima said that the UNAIDS highly appreciates the effectiveness of China's HIV/AIDS prevention and control, and is willing to deepen practical cooperation between the two sides in related fields.

