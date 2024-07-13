China's largest natural uranium production project starts construction

Xinhua) 13:18, July 13, 2024

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- China's largest natural uranium production project started construction on Friday in Ordos in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, according to China Atomic Energy Authority (CAEA).

Part of CAEA's nuclear industry development plan, the project is being developed by China National Nuclear Corporation. It will become a natural uranium production base with the highest standards, featuring green, economical, intelligent and efficient operations.

The project will adopt an advanced mining process that employs carbon dioxide and oxygen leaching. Unlike traditional underground mining methods, this technique can extract uranium through a closed-loop circulation of the uranium solution without lifting the ores to the surface for processing.

Through this approach natural uranium production can achieve zero emissions of water, gas and solid wastes, promoting sustainable operations with low carbon emissions.

The project will also integrate advanced technologies such as automation, remote and centralized control, and big data analysis to realize intelligent operation analysis and precise mining.

Once completed, the project will further enhance China's capacity for natural uranium supply, and improve the independent innovation capability of the natural uranium industry and its international competitiveness, the CAEA said.

Natural uranium is the material foundation for the development of China's nuclear industry and an important strategic resource and energy mineral for ensuring national security.

Nuclear power generation on the Chinese mainland reached 440,000 gigawatt-hours in 2023, accounting for nearly 5 percent of total national electricity output. The country has established a self-reliant and comprehensive nuclear industry chain system, ensuring a secure and stable supply of nuclear fuel.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Liu Ning)