From kitchen to court: How the bronze ding vessel elevated Chinese culture

People's Daily Online) 16:41, July 10, 2024

Chinese bronze ding vessels, both solemn and quaint, have witnessed 5,000 years of Chinese history. Meanwhile, the delicate and graceful ancient Greek bronze artifacts highlight the exceptional wisdom of ancient Greek culture. Similarly, many ancient civilizations have experienced their own brilliant "Bronze Ages."

In this episode of "East and West: Stories in Cultural Relics," we look at the timeless glow, weathered color, and intricate patterns of these bronze artifacts to explore how they have connected different civilizations.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)