China's CPI up 0.2 pct in June

Xinhua) 13:38, July 10, 2024

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, was up 0.2 percent year on year in June, the National Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.

