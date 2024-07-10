China's consumer prices maintain stable growth in June

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- China's consumer prices gained for the fifth straight month in June as the warming consumer sentiment continued to drive domestic demand, official data showed Wednesday.

The consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, was up 0.2 percent year on year last month, slightly lower than the 0.3 percent increase in May, said the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The core CPI, deducting food and energy prices, went up 0.6 percent, flat with that in May.

The supply at the consumer market was sufficient and the price level maintained moderate growth, NBS statistician Dong Lijuan said.

On a monthly basis, the CPI inched down 0.2 percent in June due to seasonal factors. The decrease was slightly bigger than the 0.1-percent drop in May.

