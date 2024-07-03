Passion fruit brings wealth to farmers in China's Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 14:40, July 03, 2024

A villager gleefully holds passion fruits at a passion fruit plantation in Jidou village, Wule township, Guigang city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Workers were busy at a passion fruit plantation in Jidou village, Wule township, Guigang city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

"We began to grow passion fruit in March this year. Nearly 50 mu (3.3 hectares) of the fruit will enter harvest season in mid-July and the yield is expected to reach about 75,000 kilograms. The wholesale price is estimated at 24 yuan ($3.30) per kilogram," said Yang Jianpan, a manager at the plantation.

Yang added that the plantation adopted an integrated water-fertilizer drip irrigation system.

A villager works at a passion fruit plantation in Jidou village, Wule township, Guigang city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

The plantation has also cultivated passion fruit seedlings. It has built a seedling base spanning 100 mu and collaborated with the Guangxi Academy of Agricultural Sciences to improve cultivation and planting techniques. Its passion fruit seedlings are sought after in the domestic market for their advantages like resistance to pests and a high survival rate.

The plantation has provided jobs for over 100 villagers, including Wei Aizhen, a villager of Jidou village.

"I'm very satisfied with my job. I earn 100 yuan a day and I'm able to take care of my family," Wei said.

Photo shows passion fruits at a plantation in Jidou village, Wule township, Guigang city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Photo shows passion fruits at a plantation in Jidou village, Wule township, Guigang city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Photo shows a passion fruit plantation in Jidou village, Wule township, Guigang city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

