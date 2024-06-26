China-Eurasia Expo attracts global investors to Xinjiang

The eighth China-Eurasia Expo opened on June 26 in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, attracting investors and visitors worldwide seeking new business opportunities.

The expo, which will run until June 30, covers an area of 140,000 square meters with four major exhibition zones focusing on investment cooperation, international exhibitions, special industries, and equipment manufacturing.

Since its launch in 2011, the China-Eurasia Expo has successfully hosted seven editions, delivering substantial results. The previous expos have attracted more than 12,200 exhibitors from over 70 countries and regions, drawing 2.16 million visitors.

Anna Prineslik, head of the exhibition department at the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, introduces products from Belarus at the eighth China-Eurasia Expo. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

"We can connect with enterprises from northwest China at the expo, which is both a great opportunity and an urgent matter. We believe there is much untapped potential in the northwest China market," said Anna Prineslik, head of the exhibition department at the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

According to Prineslik, an increasing number of Belarusian companies are entering the Chinese market, primarily focusing on dairy and meat products.

"People in Xinjiang are very friendly, and I'm glad to be here to explore more business opportunities. I hope I can come here at least once a year," she added.

Ghulam Qadir, trade and investment counselor at the Embassy of Pakistan in China, introduces products from Pakistan at the eighth China-Eurasia Expo. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

Echoing Prineslik's sentiments, Ghulam Qadir, trade and investment counselor at the Embassy of Pakistan in China, told People's Daily Online that Xinjiang is attractive to Pakistani businesses due to its proximity to Pakistan.

"I was here last year and saw the vibrant business cooperation between our two nations. Pakistan has many good products that we want to export to China, and our cooperation now covers many areas, including agriculture, textiles, leather products, and machinery," he said.

Qadir highlighted the unique allure of Xinjiang's lifestyle and culture, expressing his satisfaction with the growing presence of Pakistani businesses in the region.

He added that the expo has led to numerous notable cooperative achievements, bolstered economic and trade ties between China and Eurasia, and facilitated people-to-people exchanges.

